Art grant applications being accepted by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council 

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) is now accepting grant applications from area government entities, and nonprofits. NWMAC Executive Director Mara Hanel tells us more about these grants, and how they can be used. 

If you’ve never written a grant before or would just like help during the process, Hanel says they will also be holding a free grant writing workshop at the NWMAC office in Warren on July 16. 

For more information about grants go to the NWMAC website at northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org.

July 3, 2025

New Law in Minnesota Sets Aside Additional Funds for Veterans

Starting July 1, 2025, Minnesota will implement a new law that increases veterans and military affairs funding by
July 3, 2025

Minnesota Department of Human Services Announces $15 Million in Grants to Address Opioid Epidemic

Minnesota’s Department of Human Services announced July 1, 2025 that it is investing $15 million in new state
July 3, 2025

Minnesota DNR Reminds Boaters About “Operation Dry Water” Over Fourth of July Weekend

This Fourth of July weekend, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers will be busy—and so will conservation officers and public
