Art grant applications being accepted by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council 

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) is now accepting grant applications from area government entities, and nonprofits. NWMAC Executive Director Mara Hanel tells us more about these grants, and how they can be used.

If you’ve never written a grant before or would just like help during the process, Hanel says they will also be holding a free grant writing workshop at the NWMAC office in Warren on July 16.

For more information about grants go to the NWMAC website at northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org.