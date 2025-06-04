Auditions will be next week for a theater production about Warroad

Auditions will be next week for the production of “Warroad Community Potluck”, a presentation of Mixed Blood Theater, which is based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mark Valdez is the Executive Director of Mixed Blood Theater.

Valdez was on the Warroad River Place segment on Wednesday and explained how “Warroad Community Potluck” got it’s start.

He also went on to say how the play will be cast.

Auditions for “Warroad Community Potluck” will be held June 12th thru the 14th. On the 12th, from 11am-12:30pm at the Warroad Public Library. On the 12th & 13th from 3:30-5:30pm at Icon Apartments, and from 6-8pm at the Warroad Folk School. On Saturday June 14th auditions will be held at Warroad River Place from 10am to 2pm.