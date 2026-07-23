Skip to content

Minnesota DNR Seeks Input on Duck Limits

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on a proposal to create an optional three-duck bag limit aimed at recruiting new waterfowl hunters. The alternative limit would allow hunters to harvest any three ducks, regardless of species or sex, as opposed to the current six-duck limit with species-specific restrictions.

DNR officials say duck identification complexity may be a barrier to new hunters. Similar programs in Nebraska and South Dakota have shown success in attracting new participants. Comments can be submitted through an online questionnaire, a webinar on August 6th, or by email until August 17th. More information is available at mndnr.gov/waterfowl.

July 23, 2026

Minnesota BWSR Shares $1.16 Million in State Clean Water Fund Grants

Three organizations serving northwest and north-central Minnesota will share in $1.16 million in state Clean Water Fund grants
July 23, 2026

United Way Northeastern Minnesota Step Into School Program Returns

Applications are due July 24th for United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Step Into School program, which provides qualified
July 22, 2026

Baudette Works to Strengthen Vendor Process for Future Events

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. BAUDETTE, Minn — Baudette City Council members met last week and
« Prev1234567Next »