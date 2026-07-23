Minnesota DNR Seeks Input on Duck Limits

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on a proposal to create an optional three-duck bag limit aimed at recruiting new waterfowl hunters. The alternative limit would allow hunters to harvest any three ducks, regardless of species or sex, as opposed to the current six-duck limit with species-specific restrictions.

DNR officials say duck identification complexity may be a barrier to new hunters. Similar programs in Nebraska and South Dakota have shown success in attracting new participants. Comments can be submitted through an online questionnaire, a webinar on August 6th, or by email until August 17th. More information is available at mndnr.gov/waterfowl.