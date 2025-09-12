Badger Fall Fest Set for September 18–20

Autumn is right around the corner and that means it’s time for fall festivals. The Badger Fall Fest will be held Sept. 18th through 20th. Thursday the 18th you can enjoy the Border Bank Customer Appreciation Supper at the Badger Community Center.

Events continue Friday the 19th with Taco in a Bag meal, talent showcase at the Badger Hall and DJ at Skippy Fins Bar.

Be sure to take in the vendor show at the Badger Hall on Saturday the 20th, enjoy breakfast at the Badger Community Center, Veteran’s Park re-dedication, parade on main street, lunch at the Badger Fire Dept. after the parade.

You don’t want to miss the kid’s tractor pull, free bingo and Bush car races.