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Badger FCCLA Brings Home Hardware

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

BADGER, Minn — Badger-Greenbush-Middle River High School is celebrating a pair of national accomplishments from the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 

BGMR students Swayze Wiskow and Sascha Melby both earned Top Ten Presenter honors while competing against some of the nation’s best FCCLA members.

BGMR’s FCCLA program brings home another national award after reaching the national stage. Gator Nation is congratulating all of the BGMR FCCLA team on their hard work, professionalism and outstanding performances throughout the national competition.

July 15, 2026

Warroad Marina Project Nears Completion

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, July 15, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. — The
July 15, 2026

Senators Kupec and Putnum visit Ada, lay out Agricultural Priorities

Minnesota Senators Aric Putnum (DFL-St Cloud) and Rob Kupec (DFL-Moorhead) are in the midst of a tour across
July 15, 2026

Northwest Minnesota Artists Join Regional Teaching Artist Roster

Several artists from northwest Minnesota are among the newest graduates of the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s Teaching Artist
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