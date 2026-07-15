Badger FCCLA Brings Home Hardware

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

BADGER, Minn — Badger-Greenbush-Middle River High School is celebrating a pair of national accomplishments from the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

BGMR students Swayze Wiskow and Sascha Melby both earned Top Ten Presenter honors while competing against some of the nation’s best FCCLA members.

BGMR’s FCCLA program brings home another national award after reaching the national stage. Gator Nation is congratulating all of the BGMR FCCLA team on their hard work, professionalism and outstanding performances throughout the national competition.