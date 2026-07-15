Senators Kupec and Putnum visit Ada, lay out Agricultural Priorities

Minnesota Senators Aric Putnum (DFL-St Cloud) and Rob Kupec (DFL-Moorhead) are in the midst of a tour across Northwest Minnesota, and made a stop in Ada on Tuesday, to discuss their roles on the Senate Ag Committee, and goals for 2027. When it comes to concerns raised by their constituents across the state, Kupec and Putnum says the universal message has been affordability.

While affordability is the universal message from voters, the pair says there are a number of other concerns facing voters, and those in the Minnesota ag sector.

While there was some chaos in St Paul during the 2026 Legislative session, Kupec and Putnum said they were able to accomplish some things in the Senate Ag Committee that will help farmers in Northwest Minnesota.

When looking ahead to 2027, Kupec and Putnum say that one thing they’re prioritizing is a property tax relief bill.

You can listen to the full interview with Senators Aric Putnum and Rob Kupec online at rjbroadcasting.com.