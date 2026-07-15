Warroad Marina Project Nears Completion

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, July 15, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. — The new marina in Warroad, is nearing completion. City officials say all grading is finished, black dirt is in place and ready for seeding, and crews are striping the parking lot. A-Plus Concrete is finishing cement work for docks and ramps, with final completion inspection set for this week.

While the project is wrapping up, boring for electrical work on docks and lighting still needs to be done, pushing full completion to late August. Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith shared what a soft opening for the public might look like:

The city says they don’t plan to do much this summer, but may allow some curious visitors in by late September. Recent rain caused some setbacks, including sloughing on the hillside and soft paving on the access road, but all damage has since been repaired. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow this story and updates on the marina.