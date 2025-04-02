Badger FCCLA students advancing to Nationals



Several students from the Badger School FCCLA organization are advancing to the National Leadership Conference. Paige Rybakowski, Bethanie VonEnde, Emily Burkel, AND Avearah Hanson earned Gold on their FCCLA Star Event projects at the State Leadership Conference this past weekend in Bloomington. These advancers will be representing Badger at the National Leadership Conference held in Orlando, Florida, July 5-9. Hats off to Emily Burkel for being elected Northern Area President for 2025-26 along with Ava Warne as Northern Area Secretary. Kudos to Keegan VonEnde for serving as voting delegate at the State Conference and competing with Mackenzie VonEnde in an online event, instructional video.