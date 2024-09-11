Skip to content

Badger School district welcomes new superintendent and announces the launch of a new informational website


Another area school district has seen a change in administration for the 2024-2025 school year. Dan Carpenter is the new superintendent at Badger school after spending time last school year at the high school principal at Greenbush-Middle River.


Carpenter spoke on the KQ92/KRWB morning show on Wednesday about the release of a new web site for Badger school called betterforbadger.org, a site that explains the details of the upcoming November referendum vote at the Badger school and what it entails.


School officials met with the Community Action Committee on Tuesday this week and have another meeting on Monday next week 9/16 at the Badger school at 6:30pm. There will also be an ice cream social that evening. District residents and the public are encouraged to attend.

September 20, 2024

Hope Lights the Night event to be held Saturday

The first annual Hope Lights the Night, a walk for suicide prevention will be held on Saturday 9/21
September 19, 2024

Lake of the Woods host’s “Pay it Forward” event once again

Ninety veterans participated in the 11th Annual “Pay it Forward” fishing event on Lake of the Woods at
September 18, 2024

Countdown continues to “Grand Welcoming” event at Warroad River Place

THE COUNTDOWN CONTINUES TO THE GRAND WELCOMING EVENT AT WARROAD RIVER PLACE. THE EVENT IS SET TO TAKE
