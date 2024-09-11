

Another area school district has seen a change in administration for the 2024-2025 school year. Dan Carpenter is the new superintendent at Badger school after spending time last school year at the high school principal at Greenbush-Middle River.



Carpenter spoke on the KQ92/KRWB morning show on Wednesday about the release of a new web site for Badger school called betterforbadger.org, a site that explains the details of the upcoming November referendum vote at the Badger school and what it entails.



School officials met with the Community Action Committee on Tuesday this week and have another meeting on Monday next week 9/16 at the Badger school at 6:30pm. There will also be an ice cream social that evening. District residents and the public are encouraged to attend.