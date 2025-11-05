Skip to content

Badger School Referendum Vote Details

The Referendum vote came and went Tuesday and Badger School had 3 questions on the ballot this year. Badger Superintendent Dan Carpenter spoke about the first question that passed for Badger School News and the reaction to the vote passing.

Carpenter also shared his thoughts on the final questions that didn’t pass after 57% voted NO on approval of school building bonds.

Carpenter also spoke on the voters decision to not pass the building bonds for school expansion.

Badger School superintendent Dan Carpenter.

November 6, 2025

2025 CANOLA SYMPOSIUM – DECEMBER 4

The Minnesota Canola Council invites farmers to attend the 2025 Canola Symposium, which will be on Thursday December
November 6, 2025

Update Highway 11 Construction Opening

Construction on the Highway 11 bridge in Warroad is wrapping up this week. MnDOT project coordinator Cole Nelson
November 6, 2025

Steering Wheel Tips to Keep you in Control

One thing to keep in mind this winter is driving safely while the cold weather and snow are
« Prev1234567Next »