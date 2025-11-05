Badger School Referendum Vote Details

The Referendum vote came and went Tuesday and Badger School had 3 questions on the ballot this year. Badger Superintendent Dan Carpenter spoke about the first question that passed for Badger School News and the reaction to the vote passing.

Carpenter also shared his thoughts on the final questions that didn’t pass after 57% voted NO on approval of school building bonds.

Carpenter also spoke on the voters decision to not pass the building bonds for school expansion.

Badger School superintendent Dan Carpenter.