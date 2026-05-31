Baudette Woman Killed in Highway 11 Crash East of Roseau

An 82-year-old Baudette woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Highway 11 east of Roseau.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Barbara Welberg of Baudette suffered fatal injuries when the vehicles collided in Spruce Township at about 3:30pm Friday. Authorities say Welberg was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other driver, 43-year-old Shauna Dokken of Roseau, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to LifeCare Medical Center. The State Patrol reported the roadway was dry when the crash occurred and have not reported on what other controlled substance might have been at play.

Following the crash, Dokken was listed in custody at the Roseau County Jail on possible pending charges. Those include operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree driving while impaired within three years of a prior incident, and criminal vehicular homicide while operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash, and charges have not been announced as of the latest report.