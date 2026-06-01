Rainy River First Nations Sturgeon Reminders

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Rainy River, Ontario — Rainy River First Nations is reminding visitors that sturgeon spawning in the Manitou Rapids are a sacred and protected species and must not be handled or removed without permission.

In a statement this week, the nation says the annual sturgeon spawn is a remarkable event that draws visitors to the rapids, but concerns have been raised after fish have been reportedly taken and handled without authorization.

Rainy River First Nations says it supports respectful observation of the spawning process and has previously granted permission to other First Nations seeking small numbers of fish for ceremonial purposes.

To help protect the sturgeon and ensure the spawning grounds are respected, members of the nation will be monitoring activity at the rapids. Officials say no one is permitted to touch or remove sturgeon unless permission has been expressly granted by Chief Jim Leonard.

The nation says the measures are necessary to protect the sacred fish and preserve a tradition that has existed for generations. For more information or questions, contact Chief Jim Leonard at jim.leonard@manitourapids.ca or by calling 807-276-2795.