Summer Heat Brings Dehydration Risks Across Northern Minnesota

Northern Minnesota residents are being reminded to stay mindful of the heat as summer weather settles into Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties. Warmer temperatures, increased outdoor activity, and longer days can raise the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses if proper precautions aren’t taken.

Health officials encourage people to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even before they feel thirsty. Staying hydrated is especially important for those working outdoors, participating in recreational activities, or spending extended periods in the sun.

Wearing lightweight clothing and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day will also help reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Residents should also be aware of the warning signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion, which can include dizziness, headaches, excessive sweating, fatigue, nausea, muscle cramps, and confusion. The Institute of Medicine recommends men consume about 13 cups of fluids per day, while women should aim for approximately 9 cups daily, with additional fluids often needed during peak hot weather and physical activity.