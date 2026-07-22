Baudette Works to Strengthen Vendor Process for Future Events

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

BAUDETTE, Minn — Baudette City Council members met last week and reviewed one issue that came out of the city’s Fourth of July celebration after a food truck operated during the holiday weekend without first obtaining the required city permit. Council members discussed the situation and how to handle it while continuing to support the events that bring residents and visitors together each year. Councilwoman Liz Weigel explains what happened and how the council responded.

Weigel says community celebrations like the Fourth of July are important for rural communities like Baudette, helping draw visitors, support local businesses and create opportunities for vendors. She says the city’s goal is to work with businesses ahead of time so everyone understands the permitting process and can be part of future events.

City officials say they hope the discussion helps strengthen future events by making the permitting process clear while continuing to welcome vendors and support community celebrations.