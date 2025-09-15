Skip to content

Bear Harvest Numbers Are Low

Minnesota’s bear harvest is running lower than last year’s numbers. According to Glen Schmitt with Outdoor News, as of Monday, hunters had registered 1,650 bears — roughly 1,000 fewer than at the same point in 2024.

He notes that last year’s harvest was unusually high due to a scarcity of natural forest foods, which drew bears to bait more readily. This season, however, abundant rainfall in northern and central Minnesota has led to a richer supply of natural forage, making bears less likely to approach bait stations.

Minnesota’s bear hunting season continues through October 12th.

September 15, 2025

Itasca State Park Open for Fall

A lot of state parks across the state start to close up their facilities for the year once
September 15, 2025

Sugarbeet Pre-harvest Update

American Crystal Sugar continues to move along in their pre-harvest, and their full fall harvest is right around
September 12, 2025

Badger Fall Fest Set for September 18–20

Autumn is right around the corner and that means it’s time for fall festivals. The Badger Fall Fest
« Prev1234567Next »