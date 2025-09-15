Bear Harvest Numbers Are Low

Minnesota’s bear harvest is running lower than last year’s numbers. According to Glen Schmitt with Outdoor News, as of Monday, hunters had registered 1,650 bears — roughly 1,000 fewer than at the same point in 2024.

He notes that last year’s harvest was unusually high due to a scarcity of natural forest foods, which drew bears to bait more readily. This season, however, abundant rainfall in northern and central Minnesota has led to a richer supply of natural forage, making bears less likely to approach bait stations.

Minnesota’s bear hunting season continues through October 12th.

