Rep. Fischbach & MN Congressional Republicans Demand Walz & Ellison Resign

Minnesota 7th District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach along with Representatives Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Brad Finstad sent a letter to Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison demanding they resign immediately.

This after a report from the House Oversight Committee this week showed that both Walz and Ellison have known about the fraud in Minnesota since 2019. The report also said that both officials silenced whistleblowers who noticed the fraud.

Fischbach said the negligence by Walz and Ellison “has turned Minnesota into a playground for criminals. If Walz and Ellison have any respect left for the Minnesotans they betrayed, they will resign immediately.”

Congressman Tom Emmer, the House Majority Whip, said “If these allegations are true, Walz or Ellison should leave office in handcuffs.”

Fischbach went on to say that “It is more apparent now than ever that we need criminal penalties for state officials who punish whistleblowers. If Walz and Ellison had listened to these individuals from the start, billions of taxpayer dollars could have gone to the most vulnerable Minnesotans. Walz and Ellison should resign immediately, and if they are found guilty of knowingly retaliating against whistleblowers, they should face jail time.”