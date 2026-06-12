NCROC Celebrates 130 Years with Free Visitors Day Event

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn — Northern Minnesota residents are invited to celebrate a major milestone later this month as the University of Minnesota’s North Central Research and Outreach Center near Grand Rapids marks its 130th anniversary.

The center’s annual Visitors Day is set for Saturday, June 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Visitors can explore more than a century of agricultural research through guided bog tours, self-guided campus tours, interactive exhibits, and hands-on activities for all ages.

The event will also feature displays from local community partners, agricultural equipment demonstrations, and family-friendly science and nature activities. Free popcorn and water will be available, while food vendors will be on site throughout the day.

Organizers say the event offers a chance for northern Minnesota families to learn how research and innovation continue to support agriculture and rural communities across the region.