Bears Swim Club Registration Now Open

Online registration for the Bears Swim Club is now open! This is a great opportunity for young swimmers to build technique, endurance, and confidence while being part of a fun, team-focused program.

Students grades 3rd and above are allowed to participate this tear for a small fee depending on age. Spots are limited and practices will begin in early March.

Swimmers must be able to swim at least one full length of the pool without stopping and be proficient in freestyle and backstroke.

Students can register online at lakeofthewoodsschool.org/communityed. Or there are in-person registration dates this week beginning Tuesday January 20th from 4-6pm at Lake of the Woods school. Each swimmer who registers in person will receive a free swim pass. There is also another in-person registration night Friday January 23rd from 4-6pm.