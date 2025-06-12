Big Splashes Happening in Baudette

City of Baudette aerial view

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 12, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – On Monday, June 12 KQ92 and KRWB attended the City of Baudette’s monthly City Council meeting to report on a very busy summer schedule for Baudette and its residents. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, and was followed by a bevvy of topics, including city development items from HRDC (Headwaters Regional Development Center) representative Dan Anderson, the Splash Pad Committee members with updates regarding funding on the Splash Pad Project, and the resignation of long-time City Council member Steve Johnson.

Baudette Mayor Dylan Hancharyk joined the meeting via Zoom, and City Councilmen Ben Davidson, Steve Johnson, Cole Nelson, and Steve Theis Jr. were present, with Nelson positioned as acting mayor.

Anderson of the HRDC spoke on new signage for the City of Baudette that would help welcome visitors at each end of the city limits. While a design and location had not been finalized, examples of potential signs were shared, and the City Council decided to defer a motion on location to their next working meeting on June 26. Anderson also covered grant funding that had become available to the City to install electric vehicle charging stations, and finished on the note that the HRDC would have a booth at the upcoming Lake of the Woods County Fair this June 25 through June 28 where locals and residents could learn more or ask questions.

Examples of new signage for Baudette entrances

The agenda item that framed much of Monday’s meeting was the proposed splash pad for the City of Baudette, which would be located at Baudette’s Timber Mill Park.

While Timber Mill Park boasts an abundant campground, a children’s playground, and ample greenery just steps away from the Rainy River, in 2017 a number of locals started a facebook group named “Let’s Get a Splash Park in Baudette.” Since then, an official Splash Pad Committee has been formed, and the City of Baudette has begun working hand in hand with locals toward making this a reality for residents and visitors to Baudette alike.

The Splash Pad Committee has raised an impressive $180,000 so far, as they look to have the City sign on for a grant from the DNR that would match up to $350,000 toward this project. Once the Splash Pad has been completed, the City of Baudette will take ownership of the project including all operating and maintenance costs. Construction would need to begin this summer, in order to complete the project by the summer of 2026. Acting Mayor and City Councilman Nelson stated, “It’s .. going to provide a really unique aspect to our area [and] our town, while also bringing another great feature to our already impressive Timber Mill Park.”

At the close of this meeting, a motion was made to accept the resignation of long-time Councilman Steve Johnson, who dedicated 12 years of service to the City Council. City Administrator Tina Rennemo thanked Johnson for his many years of service, and the room was filled with applause for the departing councilman. We asked Nelson on how the City would work to fill the vacancy, and he responded:

To stay updated with the City of Baudette, agendas and meeting minutes can be found at ci.baudette.mn.us. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Baudette City Council Meetings, as well as future updates pertaining to the area’s development.