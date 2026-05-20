Bike Safety Reminders for Cyclists and Drivers

As warm weather returns to northern Minnesota, more cyclists are taking to the roads and trails across Roseau County, Lake of the Woods County, and surrounding areas.

During National Bike Safety Month, MnDOT officials are reminding both riders and drivers to stay alert and share the road. Cyclists are encouraged to check their bikes, wear properly fitted helmets, and use reflective clothing or lights, especially during early morning or evening rides.

Drivers are also asked to give bicyclists extra room and watch carefully when opening vehicle doors or approaching shoulders and intersections.

Officials say with busy summer tourism and outdoor recreation season approaching across northern Minnesota, simple safety habits can help prevent serious crashes and keep everyone safe on the road. More safety tips are available on MnDOT’s website.