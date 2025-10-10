By Graham Scher – October 9th, 2025

Roseau, Minn. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and area health agencies are promoting ways that you can help protect yourself from a cancer late diagnosis. KQ92/KRWB talked with Life Care Medical Center’s Imaging Director Brain Anderson on who should be getting checked out and the importance of getting mammograms.

Anderson also talked about the Center for Disease Control. The CDC recommends breast cancer screening every two years, but Anderson recommends both depending on the situation.

More on Breast Cancer awareness month next week.