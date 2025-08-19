Buoys Placed on Lake of the Woods

By Dan DeMolee – R & J Broadcasting | August 19th, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – Lake of the Woods demands the utmost respect year around. Recently wave buoys were placed on the lake by Lake of the Woods Tourism to provide a new safety measure to anglers, charter captains, and recreational boaters to make smart, safe decisions. Joe Henry, Executive Director of Lake of the Woods Tourism explains:

The buoys have been placed at strategic locations, notes Henry.

They are easily identifiable by their distinctive color and size.

He explained how to navigate the program.

After an exhaustive search for funding it was decided that the Lake of the Woods Tourism would step up to the challenge. Additionally a thank you goes out to the Hennum Family and the Jerry L. Hennum Memorial Fund for significant contributions to this project. Jerry was a longtime resort owner, Lake of the Woods Tourism board member, charter captain, and a leader at both the South Shore and the NW Angle.