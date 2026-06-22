Warroad City Council Approves Fireworks Sales Ahead of Fourth

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

WARROAD, Minn — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Warroad is getting ready for a busy holiday weekend. Events include the Music in the Park Festival on July 3rd and the community parade on July 4th, bringing residents and visitors together to celebrate Independence Day.

As part of preparations, Warroad City Council approved a permit during its June meeting allowing the retail sale of fireworks within city limits. The permit was granted to a couple from the Northwest Angle who will be operating a temporary fireworks stand in Warroad from June 29th through July 6th.

Mayor Tom Goldsmith says the sellers will be located at a familiar spot in town and shared more details about the operation.

City council is reminding residents to follow all safety guidelines, use fireworks responsibly, and keep a safe distance from people, homes, and dry vegetation. More information can be read in the full story at KQ92.com.