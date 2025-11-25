Skip to content

BWSR Awards Grants for Keep it Clean Program

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has awarded new grant funding to five soil and water conservation districts as part of its Keep it Clean Program, an initiative designed to reduce waste left on frozen lakes during winter recreation.

Two of the selected districts sit in the far north: Beltrami County and Lake of the Woods County, where ice fishing draws thousands of anglers each year. Local officials say the funding will help tackle a growing concern: trash, debris, and wastewater left behind on the ice that can end up polluting lakes once the thaw arrives.

Under the program, districts will use the grants to boost education and outreach, expand cleanup events, and promote proper disposal practices at access points and ice roads. Awards range from twenty-four-and-a-half thousand to forty thousand dollars.

BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke says the goal is to work with winter sports communities to reduce waste and protect the water quality Minnesotans depend on.The Keep it Clean Program is funded through a one-time, two-hundred-thousand-dollar state appropriation approved earlier this year.

November 25, 2025

Save the Boundary Waters Drilling Near Birch Lake

Save the Boundary Waters says a new exploratory drilling proposal near Birch Lake could open the door to
November 25, 2025

Canola Symposium being held in Roseau next week

The Minnesota Canola Council and University of Minnesota Extension will be holding a Canola Symposium on Thursday, December
November 24, 2025

UWNEMN is Asking for Help Stocking Shelfs for Giving Tuesday

In the past five years, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Comforts of Home program has helped stabilize nearly
« Prev1234567Next »