Minnesota health officials say youth cannabis use continues to fall. The 2025 Minnesota Student Survey shows 96% of students report no cannabis use in the past month, and past-year use among eighth, ninth and 11th graders dropped nearly 58% since 2013. More students now see weekly cannabis use as harmful. State health leaders say the trend is encouraging but urge parents and trusted adults to start conversations early about risks and prevention.
Cannabis Usage Numbers Fall For Minnesota Youths
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