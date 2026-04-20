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Cannabis Usage Numbers Fall For Minnesota Youths

Minnesota health officials say youth cannabis use continues to fall. The 2025 Minnesota Student Survey shows 96% of students report no cannabis use in the past month, and past-year use among eighth, ninth and 11th graders dropped nearly 58% since 2013. More students now see weekly cannabis use as harmful. State health leaders say the trend is encouraging but urge parents and trusted adults to start conversations early about risks and prevention.

April 22, 2026

Warroad Students Gear Up for Robotics World Championships

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. Warroad, Minn — The Warroad Robotics team will be heading to
April 22, 2026

U.S. Sen. Klobuchar Introduces Bi-Partisan Hemp Safety Enforcement Act

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to protect the state’s growing hemp industry from a possible
April 21, 2026

Minnesota DNR Celebrates National Volunteer Week

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 19th through the 25th, by recognizing
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