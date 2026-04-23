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MN Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen inducted into the MN FFA Hall of Fame

Minnesota FFA inducted MN Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame at their State Convention earlier this week. Commissioner Petersen says he is honored to be inducted. 

Despite not being a member of FFA in his youth, Petersen says FFA is a very valuable organization.

Peterson says FFA teaches students numerous leadership skills, but one that always stands out to him in his profession is that they teach students how to conduct a meeting. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Ag website, Thom Petersen was appointed Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in 2019 and reappointed in 2023. Before being appointed Commissioner, Petersen served as the Director of Government Relations for Minnesota Farmers Union.

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