Townhall Meeting Covers Economic Growth in Rural Communities

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — Warroad Townhall meeting met in regular session Tuesday night at the Warroad High School Theater. City leaders and community members gathered to discuss how Warroad can continue to grow and stay competitive in Northern Minnesota.

In a small, rural community, Warroad Community Development stays focused on financial growth. WCD’s Executive Director Sarah Carling spoke with us about what economic growth would mean for a rural community like Warroad.

Efforts to support local businesses, attract new investment, and create jobs are seen as critical to keeping families in the area and maintaining a strong tax base. Carling spoke on how the community continues to work together at driving economic growth and what resources are available.

By prioritizing continued economic development, Warroad is far less at risk of falling behind neighboring communities that are also competing for residents, workers, and tourism.