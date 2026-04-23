Rural Water gaining lots of attention at Legislative Session

A bonding bill is expected to come out of the legislative session this year, and one project under consideration for funding through the bill is the Northwest Minnesota Rural Water Project. R&J News had the chance to visit with Senate Minority leader Mark Johnson, who explains the benefit of rural water and how it’s gaining attention at the capital.

On top of rural water, Johnson says there are a lot of entities across Northwest Minnesota that are seeking funds through a bonding bill. This includes flood projects and hospitals.

That full interview with Senator Johnson: