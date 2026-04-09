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Cathy Erickson to be inducted into Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

Coming up this weekend, Ogema (O-Gee-Ma) Native and local music star Cathy Erickson will be inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm. R&J News had the opportunity to catch up with Erickson, who said she was shocked when she found out she was going to be inducted. 

Erickson shares more about herself, and how she was first introduced to music. 

Erickson says she played a number of different instruments growing up, which led to her being a part of her first band “The Alley Cats”. 

On top of her playing career with the Alley Cats and The Cathy Erickson Band, Erickson says she also hosts a Radio Program, which has listeners all over the nation. 

You can learn more about the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame by going to mnmusichalloffame.org.

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