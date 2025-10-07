CBSA Extends RABC Permit Validity but Leaves Many Awaiting a Solution

The Canada Border Services Agency has announced an update regarding the Remote Area Border Crossing permit program, an essential travel document for those navigating remote border areas such as Minnesota’s Northwest Angle and parts of Ontario and Manitoba. While the news is positive for those who already have an RABC permit issued after September 1, 2023, it still leaves many travelers, cabin owners, and resort operators waiting for further action.

All RABC permits issued after September 1, 2023, will remain valid until December 31, 2025, while the CBSA continues its administrative review of the program. However, new applications are still on hold, leaving many without a way to conveniently enter Canada in remote areas where there is no official CBSA port of entry.

This permit benefits:

– U.S. citizens and permanent residents traveling to remote parts of Canada.

– Seasonal cabin owners in areas like the Northwest Angle who need frequent, hassle-free access.

– Resort owners and their guests who rely on tourism across the international border.

– Outdoor enthusiasts such as hunters, anglers, and campers who cross into Canada for recreational purposes.

The RABC permit is a special authorization that allows eligible travelers to cross into designated remote areas of Canada without needing to report to an official port of entry. The CBSA has not provided a timeline for when new RABC applications will be processed.