CDC terminates grant for Minnesota meant to strengthen public health infrastructure

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that they have cancelled about $38 million in public health investments for Minnesota.

The terminated funding is from the Public Health Infrastructure Grant (PHIG), and is the latest development in the federal government’s ongoing campaign of retribution against Minnesota This five-year grant began in 2022 and was set to expire in 2027. Minnesota has been using the Public Health Infrastructure Grant to support critical public health infrastructure needs.

Nationwide, 107 health departments across all 50 states received this funding, but only Minnesota and three other states are having these funds cancelled.

Late yesterday Attorney General Ellison joined the attorneys general from the other targeted states of California, Colorado and Illinois in filing a lawsuit.

CDC also cut about $250,000 in funds for the Core State Injury Prevention Program (SIPP), which supports public health infrastructure, data and partnerships to identify and respond to existing and emerging injury threats with data-driven public health actions.