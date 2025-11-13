Central Boiler 33rd Year of Employee Bonus Distribution

Central Boiler Companies, parent to subsidiaries Central Boiler, Altoz, and Woodmaster, proudly celebrated its 33rd consecutive year of employee bonus distribution on October 30th.

The year’s bonus amount, including the company’s match of up to 15% on employee 401K contributions from their bonus, reached $601, 971. Additionla incentives, weekly 401K matches, and hiring bonuses were not included in this total.

The owners, Dennis and Terri Brazier, shared an exciting recap of the past year, celebrating the company’s growth with the addition of new dealerships and international distributors.

They also highlighted the retail distribution channels, which are driving increased exposure and visibility for the company’s products. For additional information on these companies and their products, visit CentrailBoiler.com, Altoz.com or WoodMaster.com.