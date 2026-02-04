Chargers Robotics and Drones Team Awarded Airmanship Award at Recent Competition

The Grygla Chargers Robotics and Drones team 4149 wrapped up their season this week with a competition in Newfolden. The event followed last Friday’s Red River Valley Robotics Tournament, where the Chargers finished 38th out of 57 teams.

The Newfolden competition was a much smaller field, with just eight teams taking part. Grygla entered two teams into the final drone competition of the season, the Iron Skin and the Iron Wings. Both advanced through their 6 qualification matches, with the Iron Wings being eliminated in the semi-finals and the Iron Skin being eliminated in the finals.

To cap off the season, the Chargers’ 4149F Iron Wings team earned the Airmanship Award, for their outstanding skill, control, and professionalism while flying.

For a robotics and drone team like the Chargers, the award highlights technical ability and disciplined piloting for the Charger team.