City of Roseau Considers Two Companies for Ice Plant Replacement at Memorial Arena

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, July 14, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. — City officials are weighing two competing proposals for replacing the ice plant at Memorial Arena as they navigate ongoing delays with the facility’s roof repairs and work to secure funding for the project.

Roseau Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson said the city currently has two options available for the ice plant and is carefully weighing their pros and cons:

Peterson explained what the committee will take into account when making their decision:

The proposals come from Modern Mechanical Ice Systems of Burnsville and Canadian-based CIMCO, with costs ranging from $1.8 million to $2.3 million.

Modern Mechanical has offered a turn-key package at $1.8 million that would include a self-contained building, with the city providing water, electricity and a concrete slab. The system features a carbon steel chiller and smaller modular ammonia compressors that are easier to monitor and control.

CIMCO has proposed a $2.3 million system that includes a titanium chiller and larger industrial-grade compressors similar to those currently on site. While more expensive, the CIMCO system offers an estimated 30-year lifespan compared to 15-20 years for the Modern Mechanical option. However, the CIMCO compressors require periodic overhauls that must be done on-site, while the Modern Mechanical system uses components that can be replaced more quickly despite higher parts costs.

Peterson noted the city could potentially reduce costs by constructing its own building for the CIMCO equipment at approximately $200,000, considerably less than the self-contained unit price.

On the arena roof front, contractors have informed the city that materials in the required color are not readily available, pushing potential completion to September. The project’s bonding company is currently working with city attorneys to finalize contract agreements.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Natural Resources and Rehabilitation, known as Shippo, has indicated it will accept a “substantially complete” status for the project and has sent a $250,000 check to help fund the remaining work.

City officials are expected to make a decision on the ice plant option in the coming weeks.