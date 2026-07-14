Roseau Man in Accident off County Road 9

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — A Roseau man was injured in a crash Monday afternoon on Roseau County Road 9 in rural Roseau County.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 70-year-old Mitchel John Roggenbuck was driving northbound on Roseau County Road 9, just north of County Road 4 in Mickinock Township, when the SUV vaulted over a field approach and rolled into the west ditch.

The State Patrol says that Roggenbuck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, though he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau for treatment.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, Roseau Fire Department and Roseau Ambulance all responded to the crash and continues to remind all residents to make sure they are to avoid serious injuries in the event of an accident. The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, Roseau Fire Department and Roseau Ambulance all responded to the crash Monday afternoon.