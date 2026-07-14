Wildlife Drive Will Open at Roseau River Wildlife Management Area

The Wildlife Drive at Minnesota’s Roseau River Wildlife Management Area opens July 18th. The 27-mile self-guided route will be open July 18 through 26, and August 1, 2, 8 and 9. Visitors can explore wetland, woodland, brushland and grassland habitats while spotting trumpeter swans, loons, white pelicans, eagles and rare yellow rails.

Located 20 miles northwest of Roseau along the Pine to Prairie Birding Trail, the area features 149 breeding bird species. Visitors may also encounter deer, black bears, wolves and moose. The wetland pools offer fishing opportunities along the dike roads. Access the drive from Roseau County Road 3, two miles south of WMA headquarters. For road conditions, maps and additional information, call 218-452-7610 or email roseauriver.wildlife@state.mn.us.