Warroad Police Department Swears In New Officers

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, July 14, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. — On Monday evening, Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith, along with Warroad Chief of Police Wade Steinbring, swore in two new police officers to complete the city’s police squad. Warroad PD has been operating on a shortage for the past few months, and Mayor Goldsmith explained the challenges being resolved:



Officers Rylee Harbiger and Christopher Anselmo will provide crucial support to Warroad’s law enforcement, and Mayor Goldsmith stated he was excited to see young people stepping up:





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