Clean Water Fund Competitive Grants Open Feb. 11

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is now accepting applications for its Clean Water Fund Competitive Grants Program, with more than 6 million dollars in grants and up to 13 million in loans available to local governments.

Eligible applicants in Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, counties and municipalities with approved water management plans.

Funding supports projects that protect or restore lakes, rivers, streams and drinking water sources.

The application window opens February 11 and closes March 25. Award announcements are expected this summer.

Details and the full request for proposals are available at the BWSR website.

February 12, 2026

Badger FCCLA Advances to State, More on the Horizon

Badger High School’s FCCLA program is celebrating a number of students who made it to the State competition
February 11, 2026

Aria Nouveau Concert Duo is Coming to Warroad Riverplace

Warroad Riverplace has several concerts coming up over the next couple months hosted by the Northern Lights Concert
February 11, 2026

Local Award-Winning Tattoo Artist Somsak “Noy” Bounvongxay Detained By ICE, Faces Deportation

Local award-winning tattoo artist and Golden Dragon Tattoo Shop owner Somsak “Noy” Bounvongxay was detained by ICE officers
