CN and MnDOT Updates from Warroad City Council

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — The Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday and held a lengthy discussion on items stemming from a recent meeting between Canadian National Railway, MnDOT, and officials from the City of Warroad, Lake Township, and Moranville Township.

Canadian National is planning to install a side rail as part of ongoing rail safety improvements. The project would also include closing two railroad crossings located about two miles east of Warroad.

Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith commented on the council’s perspective as they continue learning more about the situation and hearing concerns and feedback from local residents.

Goldsmith also shared what the council’s next steps will be in communicating its concerns and feedback to MnDOT and Canadian National.

discussions on the proposed rail safety project are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with another public meeting anticipated in June. Residents looking for more information on the project, proposed crossing closures, or upcoming meetings can contact the City of Warroad or follow updates through the city’s official website and social media channels.