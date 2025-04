In another county matter, the board is strongly opposing HF 1012 (House Bill) and SF 1245 (Senate Bill) regarding the decommissioning of a road or trail designated for off-highway use under certain circumstances. District 2 Commissioner Glenda Phillipe shared her thoughts.

The board has submitted their letter strongly opposing the matter. However, in an interesting twist, they may be getting support from the DNR. Phillipe explains.

Roseau County District 2 Commissioner Glenda Phillipe.