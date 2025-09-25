Skip to content

Community Invited to Donate and Shop at Warroad Sharing Days, Oct. 1–4

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 | September 25, 2025

Warroad Sharing Days is a wonderful opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors by donating fall and winter clothing, shoes and practical usable houseware items. Kim Lawler, chief organizer of the event explains:

The donation drive will occur Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 1st and 2nd.

Lawler explains the process of dropping off at the Warroad Community Center.

The free shopping will occur on Friday Oct. 3rd from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to those who live or work in Roseau or Lake of the Woods Counties.

The Warroad Women of Today will also be holding the annual coat giveaway during the event. Coats can be dropped off early at the Threads in Warroad. Lawler emphasized that the only item that can be dropped off at the threads are coats.

Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community.

If you have questions call 218-386-4331.

