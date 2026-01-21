Skip to content

Congress Rolls Back Ban Protecting Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Congress is moving to roll back a Biden Administration ban that protects the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The ban put a 20-year pause on copper and nickel mining near the BWCA. Supporters of lifting it, including Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber of District 8 including Lake of the Woods County, say new mines could mean jobs and economic growth for northern Minnesota.

But others say the fight is far from over.

DFL State Senator Grant Hauschild says even if Congress overturns the ban, mining wouldn’t start anytime soon.

He went on to say: “There’s a long way to go despite this legislation at the federal level,” Hauschild said. “There’s still an entire permitting process, a mine plan that would have to be determined. We have to let that process play out.”

Opponents of copper-nickel mining argue the stakes are high. They point to studies showing the type of mining proposed could permanently damage the Boundary Waters’ water and wildlife—and put at risk the people who rely on the area for recreation and tourism.

For now, the debate continues, both in Washington and here in Minnesota.

