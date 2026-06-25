MNDot Update on Warroad-Roseau Hwy 11 Project

Construction continues on the Highway 11 Roseau-to-Warroad improvement project, with paving on the east end of the corridor set to begin next week and continue through mid-July. MnDOT says crews are completing grading, ditch work and culvert installation, while highway realignment work is underway near the Roseau airport.

Drivers should note that all construction activity will pause for the Independence Day holiday, with no work scheduled from July 3rd through July 5th. Crews will return to the project on July 6th. Highway 11 remains open to local traffic only, with through traffic detoured on Highway 313 and County Road 13. For project updates and more information, visit the MnDOT Highway 11 Roseau-to-Warroad project page.