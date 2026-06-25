Minnesota BWSR Invests $6.7 Million to Improve Statewide Water Quality

Minnesota is investing nearly 6.7 million dollars to improve water quality across the state. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved 18 competitive Clean Water Fund grants that will support projects aimed at reducing pollution in lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater. Funded efforts include stormwater treatment systems, lake restoration projects, streambank stabilization, agricultural conservation practices, septic system upgrades and groundwater protection measures.

State officials say the projects will help reduce phosphorus, sediment, bacteria and other contaminants while improving drinking water quality and aquatic habitats. The grants are funded through Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund, created by the voter-approved Legacy Amendment. For more information on the grants and funded projects, visit the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources website.