Skip to content

Minnesota BWSR Invests $6.7 Million to Improve Statewide Water Quality

Minnesota is investing nearly 6.7 million dollars to improve water quality across the state. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved 18 competitive Clean Water Fund grants that will support projects aimed at reducing pollution in lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater. Funded efforts include stormwater treatment systems, lake restoration projects, streambank stabilization, agricultural conservation practices, septic system upgrades and groundwater protection measures. 

State officials say the projects will help reduce phosphorus, sediment, bacteria and other contaminants while improving drinking water quality and aquatic habitats. The grants are funded through Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund, created by the voter-approved Legacy Amendment. For more information on the grants and funded projects, visit the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources website.

June 26, 2026

Lancaster Native Named Roseau Market President at Border Bank

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. ROSEAU, Minn — A familiar face in Roseau County is stepping
June 25, 2026

MNDot Update on Warroad-Roseau Hwy 11 Project

Construction continues on the Highway 11 Roseau-to-Warroad improvement project, with paving on the east end of the corridor
June 25, 2026

Cercospora Leaf Spot Update from MN Extension

For sugarbeet growers across the Red River Valley, Cercospora Leaf Spot season is fast approaching, organizations like Minnesota
« Prev1234567Next »