Conservation Officer Urges Caution, AIS Awareness ahead of Fishing Opener

Fishing opener is just days away, but conditions on Lake of the Woods aren’t exactly typical. Local DNR Conservation Officer Coby Fontes says lingering ice is still a factor anglers will need to keep in mind as they plan their trips.

Fontes says while most areas may open up, anglers should be prepared for changing conditions and use caution heading out.

He’s also reminding boaters and anglers to keep aquatic invasive species top of mind before leaving the lake.

Fontes adds taking a few extra minutes to clean, drain, and dry equipment can go a long way in protecting Minnesota waters this season.