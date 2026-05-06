Minnesota Farmers Union Talks Farmer-Lender Mediation Act

The president of the Minnesota Farmers Union says farmers need continued support as financial pressures persist. Gary Wertish says lawmakers are considering updates to the state’s Farmer-Lender Mediation Act, first passed in the 1980s.

Under the law, lenders must offer mediation before foreclosing. Wertish says he expects lawmakers to extend the program this session. He says mediation has proven effective, with about 90 percent of cases reaching an agreement.

Preliminary data shows more than one thousand farm mediation cases in Minnesota during 2025, reflecting a sharp rise tied to the ongoing farm financial downturn.