Construction Projects to Begin in Baudette, Red Lake

By Jon Michael Grussing – R & J Broadcasting | September 22, 2025

BAUDETTE, Minn. — Motorists in Baudette and Red Lake will encounter detours this week as construction projects get underway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In Baudette, Highway 172 will close at the railroad crossing near the intersection with Highway 11 beginning Monday, Sept. 22. Crews will replace the crossing surface, with work expected to finish by Sept. 26. Drivers will detour via Highway 11 and Lake of the Woods County Road 39.

In Red Lake, crews will begin replacing underground utilities on Highway 1 between Oman Drive and Main Avenue on Sept. 22. The project, led by Red Lake Nation, is expected to be completed by Sept. 27. Motorists will detour using Highway 89, Walking Shield Road and Reservation Highway 44.