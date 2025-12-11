The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Tuesday’s loud boom across the Northeast region came from a controlled quarry blast north of Fort Frances. Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund spoke with us to explain the situation.

Officials say agencies on both sides of the border were initially unaware of the activity.

Weather conditions helped the shockwave travel unusually far.

Future blasts will now be reported to Emergency Management when possible.

Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund.

Audio from KGHS/KSDM Radio