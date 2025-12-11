Skip to content

Controlled Quarry Blast North of Fort Frances

The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Tuesday’s loud boom across the Northeast region came from a controlled quarry blast north of Fort Frances. Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund spoke with us to explain the situation.

Officials say agencies on both sides of the border were initially unaware of the activity.

Weather conditions helped the shockwave travel unusually far.

Future blasts will now be reported to Emergency Management when possible.

Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund.

Audio from KGHS/KSDM Radio

December 11, 2025

Minnesota Awards $91.7 Million for Water Infrastructure; Thief River Falls Among Recipients

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has approved more than $91 million in loans and grants to upgrade drinking
December 11, 2025

New Ice Fishing Regulation Now in Effect, More Changes in the Works

Ice Fishing is underway, and the State of Minnesota has implemented some new regulations that will be in
December 11, 2025

