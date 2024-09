THE COUNTDOWN CONTINUES TO THE GRAND WELCOMING EVENT AT WARROAD RIVER PLACE. THE EVENT IS SET TO TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 5TH. DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AND EVENTS SAMANTHA THIBERT WAS ON THE MORNING SHOW ON WEDNESDAY AND SAID IT’S AN ALL DAY EVENT AND IT GETS GOING RIGHT AWAY.



SHE WENT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING AFTER THAT FIRST EVENT



WARROAD RIVER PLACE PUT OUT A “CALL FOR ARTISTS” TO INCLUDE IN THIS EVENT. THIBERT SAYS THERE WILL BE A MIX OF LIVE DEMOS ALONG WITH ART THAT WILL BE SHOWN IN THE GALLERY SPACE



THE GRAND WELCOMING EVENT FOR WARROAD RIVER PLACE WILL BE SATURDAY OCTOBER 5TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION YOU CAN FOLLOW THEM ONLINE AND YOU CAN HEAR THEM ON WEDNESDAY MORNINGS AT 7:30AM ON LAKE COUNTRY KQ92.