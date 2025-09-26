CWD Rules Limit Deer Carcass Movement in 17 Minnesota Permit Areas

Deer hunters in Minnesota should be aware of carcass movement restrictions in 17 deer permit areas across southeastern, western, north-central Minnesota, and the metro region. These rules are part of the state’s effort to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease, or CWD.

Hunters cannot transport whole deer out of these designated management zones until each deer tests “not detected” for CWD. This applies to all deer, including fawns. Moving whole deer is allowed between contiguous zones, such as DPAs 601 and 605, or within the block of southeast Minnesota zones.

During opening weekend of firearms season, November 8th and 9th, sampling is mandatory in CWD management zones. If hunters harvest a deer outside that weekend and want to move it before a test result, the carcass must be deboned or quartered, with heads and spinal columns disposed of inside the zone. Meat and leg quarters can leave the zone immediately.

The Minnesota DNR provides dumpsters in some areas for proper disposal, and carcasses may also be discarded on private land with permission, through a refuse hauler, or at a local landfill. Hunters can transport intact heads to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours.

For full details on rules, dumpster locations, and carcass disposal instructions, hunters should visit the Minnesota DNR’s CWD webpage at mndnr.gov/cwd. Following these guidelines helps protect Minnesota’s deer, elk, and moose populations from the spread of disease.